Rajouri operation blast death toll reaches 5 as more teams arrive at the site.

On Friday, an explosion triggered by terrorists in the Kandi forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district killed five Army personnel, while four others, including a major, were injured. Three of the injured later died in a hospital in Udhampur. The ongoing operation to flush out terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian last month, has been continuing relentlessly. The Army’s Northern Command said in a statement that a joint operation was launched on May 3 after specific information was received about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector. The terrorists, who were entrenched in a cave, triggered an explosive device in retaliation, killing two Army personnel and injuring four others.

‘In the ongoing operation in Rajouri sector, three soldiers who were critically injured in the morning have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The operations are still in progress,’ said an Army spokesperson in Udhampur. Mobile internet facilities in Rajouri area have been suspended.

The Army’s Northern Command added, ‘Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter and the injured personnel evacuated to the Command Hospital at Udhampur. There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group and the operation is in progress.’

It is a tragic incident and the entire nation stands with the families of the deceased Army personnel. The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.