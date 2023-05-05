Son of JKNPP founder granted visa, taken off from blacklist to

After expressing regret to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking part in an anti-government protest in London last year, the son of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) founder Bhim Singh was taken off a blacklist and given an emergency visa so he could attend his mother’s funeral.

Ankit Love (39), a resident of London, was granted a three-month emergency visa on Thursday in order to attend his mother Jay Mala’s (64), who would be laid to rest on the banks of the Devika river in the Udhampur district on Friday afternoon, according to him.

Love told PTI over the phone from Delhi after returning from abroad, ‘I am going to Jammu tomorrow morning to say the last goodbye to my mother.’

He expressed his happiness that the government had taken his apology into account and had granted him a visa so that he could give his mother, whose body had been resting in a mortuary for the previous week, her last rites.

Love had previously posted a picture of his visa along with the caption, ‘Thank you India for taking me off the blacklist so that I may go and attend my mother’s funeral. God bless.’