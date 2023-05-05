Source: Al-Hilal offers $400m to sign Messi

According to a source close to Lionel Messi, the Argentine footballer has received a formal offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to join them next season. The source revealed that this is the only offer Messi has received so far, although Argentine media outlets have reported that it is worth approximately $400 million per year. Al-Hilal has not yet responded to requests for comment outside of regular business hours. Messi has also been linked in the media with a return to Barcelona, as well as a possible move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Messi was suspended by his current club Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week for making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. A second source close to Messi told Reuters that the suspension was imposed after Messi informed PSG that he would not be staying in Paris after this season and felt that the club lacked a project. The same source added that PSG had no training scheduled on Monday, and the decision to hold a session was taken only after Messi had already traveled to Saudi Arabia. However, a source close to PSG denied this and stated that Messi had traveled without permission from the French club, despite there being a training session scheduled on Monday. The source did not comment on whether Messi had already told PSG he intended to leave at the end of the season.

It is worth noting that Messi is a Saudi ambassador for tourism, and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr in December in a deal reportedly worth around $220 million per year.