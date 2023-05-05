UNESCO to give a heritage tag to the world-famous Italian cuisine by December 2025

Italian cuisine, beloved by people worldwide for its wood-fired pizzas, cheesy pasta and more, may soon receive recognition from UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage element. Italian cuisine is a popular feature of food menus at parties, and the nomination emphasises the impact that Italian cuisine has on the country’s bio-cultural diversity.

The European Food Agency describes Italian cuisine as “a set of social practices, rites, and gestures based on the many local knowledge that, without hierarchies, identify and connote it.” The Italian government officially nominated Italian cuisine for this recognition in March 2023.

This is not the first time that Italian cuisine has been recognised by UNESCO, as the Neapolitan-stylised pizza was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2017.

According to reports, UNESCO will not make a decision on the nomination until December 2025. However, more plans to promote Italy and its cuisine are expected in the coming days. La Cucina Italiana’s editor-in-chief Maddalena Fossati, who campaigned for this recognition since 2020, was deeply moved by the news.

In her campaign, Fossati was supported by world-renowned Italian chefs Massimo Bottura, Davide Oldani, and Antonia Klugmann, with the aim of celebrating Italian cuisine’s exceptional range and promoting the gastronomic culture of the country.

Italy was recently voted among the regions with the best food around the world in the Conde Nast Traveller’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.