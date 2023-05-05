Unusual shallow fog envelops India’s national capital Delhi leaving the residents bemused

On Thursday morning, an unusual shallow fog covered Delhi, the national capital of India, leaving residents surprised as May is typically known for hot weather. May is historically the hottest month, with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. However, on Thursday, the minimum temperature dropped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, making it the third coldest morning in May since 1901.

Delhi has been experiencing atypical weather patterns with cool and windy weather, sporadic rain, and cloudy skies due to back-to-back western disturbances, according to weather forecasters. Residents posted pictures and videos of the fog on social media, expressing their surprise.

Officials from the weather department explained that calm winds, significant differences between nighttime and daytime temperatures, and high moisture content in the air contribute to favorable conditions for fog formation. Shallow fog occurs when visibility ranges between 501 and 1,000 meters, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 30mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, and on Thursday, it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, the third lowest in May since temperature recordings began in 1901. The humidity levels varied between 80% and 100% in most places in Delhi. The weather officials predict that the city will receive another spell of rain starting Friday.

Back-to-back western disturbances led to more than 20 mm of rainfall in Delhi in April, which was the highest rainfall received in the month since 2017. The intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather conditions caused the maximum temperatures recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory to be at least 10 degrees below normal on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The all-time low temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 2, 1969, and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1982.