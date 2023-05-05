UP Police encounter results in death of gangster Anil Dujana

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police encountered Anil Dujana, an alleged gangster accused of 18 murders in a village of western UP. He was shot dead after opening fire at a Special Task Force (STF) when cornered. Dujana, who had recently been released on bail, was known for terrorizing people in the National Capital Region by his criminal activities. The STF had been keeping tabs on 65 gangsters, including Dujana. Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh STF, Amitabh Yash, stated that Dujana had been surrounded by the team and fired to escape before being killed in retaliatory firing.

The STF claimed that Dujana was traveling from Baghpat to Muzaffarnagar to meet his gang members to plan and carry out a ‘big operation.’ The police also revealed that Dujana was trying to rebuild his gang after being released on bail and had an extortion case lodged against him. The encounter resulted in the seizure of four pistols and cartridges.

According to STF officials, Dujana worked for the Sundar Bhati gang in western Uttar Pradesh before turning against him. He was arrested on several occasions but remained active from behind bars, even ordering the killings of his rivals. Special DG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, confirmed that the police were keeping a close watch on 65 gangsters and their activities.

The encounter took place on the day of polling for the first phase of the urban local body elections in the state, where the Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘strict’ handling of law and order has been a significant poll plank. This incident follows the recent killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son and his accomplice in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police, and Atiq Ahmad and his brother, who were gunned down in Prayagraj by three men while being escorted to a hospital by the police.