Video of Ukrainian MP punching Russian official goes viral: Video

Moscow: A video of a Ukrainian MP punching an unidentified Russian representative has gone viral on social media. The incident took place during 61st General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) held in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey. Ukrainian MP, Oleksandr Marikovskyi punched the Russian official who tried to snagged the Ukrainian flag from his hands.

In the video, Oleksandr Marikovskyi, a MP from Ukraine can be seen holding the flag of his country when the unidentified representative of Russia came up to him, ripped his flag, and started walking away. The MP chased the Russian official and came down punches. He snatched the flag back after being intercepted by other officials.

Jason Jay Smart, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post and a political adviser, posted the video on Twitter. The video went viral and gained more than 3 million views as of Friday morning. The video was also posted by Marikovskyi on his Facebook account.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia accused the US of assisting and plotting a drone attack with Ukraine on Kremlin to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia accused that Ukraine tried to kill Putin using two drones. Russian authorities claimed that two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the Kremlin citadel and the attempt was disabled by electronic defences.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has denied having any knowledge about the attack. Ukraine has also alleged that Russia is planning a major new attack on Ukraine. The year-long war between Russia and Ukraine has now spread to major cities such as Kyiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Bakhmut.