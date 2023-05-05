Violence in Manipur: Government orders ‘shoot at sight’

The Manipur administration issued shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday to quell escalating violence following ethnic conflicts between the Kuki-Zomi and Meitei populations. According to the decision issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh, all district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, and executive/special executive magistrates may allow shoot-at-sight action in ‘exceptional instances’.

On Wednesday, miscreants set fire to some houses in Torbung after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur staged a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in opposition to the Meitei community’s inclusion in the ST category. It quickly spread to other sections of the state. As violence continued in the state for the second day, an estimated 9,000 people were displaced, and hundreds of houses, churches, temples, and vehicles were either damaged or torched. At least ten individuals are known to have been killed so far, with many more gravely injured, including an MLA, in mob violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier in the day to assess the situation. Biren Singh later appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and unity in a video message. He claimed that the episodes were the consequence of a misunderstanding between two groups of people.