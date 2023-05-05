Women officers placed on night patrol in six crucial Jammu locations for the first time

In a first, women police officers have been assigned to night duty at at least six critical checkpoints in Jammu.The move is intended to provide women travellers with a sense of protection and to enable hassle-free transit at night. The night shift operates from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The women cops, armed with sophisticated firearms, would be keeping a tight eye on the movement of people, particularly women travellers and commuters, at six entry and departure points in Jammu.The nakas are manned by both male and female police officers. Women officers have been deployed for the first time in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K and also known as the city of temples.On the condition of anonymity, a female cop stated that their deployment during the night would ensure the hassle-free and safe journeys of female travellers in the evening.