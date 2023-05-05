Worker missing after explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in US found dead hours after the blast

A worker who went missing following a powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Newburyport, Massachusetts, was found dead a few hours later on May 4, 2023. According to acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury, who did not identify the victim, the body of the worker was recovered from the building by search-and-rescue crews at around 5:25 pm (local time). Bradbury described the blast as a “seven-alarm hazardous materials” event.

Images of the scene show the roof of the building destroyed and debris lying across the field around the plant. The worker who passed away was a 61-year-old man, as reported by a local media outlet. The search and rescue operation was hampered due to the plant’s structural integrity following the blast and high flames. Four workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were found uninjured.

One woman who works next door to the plant said she could taste chemicals on her lips and smell them in the air. Although authorities had assured that the plant would not affect the local population, the Associated Press reported that the smoke from the fire blew over the industrial park and into a largely unpopulated area, and some runoff from firefighting foam was also reported.

The explosion, which blew a vat from the building 30 feet into a parking lot, took place at around 1:00 am at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, according to officials. At the time of the blast, five workers were inside the building. After the incident, PCI Synthesis issued a statement saying that their attention was focused on the situation of their employees.

Democrat Senator Edward Markey from Massachusetts demanded accountability from the plant’s owners following the explosion, which he called “the latest avoidable disaster” at the facility, citing years of serious violations, fines, and explosions.

The cause of the explosion, as well as which chemicals may have been involved, remains unknown. According to officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the smoke from the fire blew over the industrial park and into a largely unpopulated area, and some runoff from firefighting foam was reported. However, this is not the first time that the chemical plant has come under scrutiny. In 2021, a fire caused smoke to pour out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, while in the year prior, a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant.