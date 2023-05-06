NCP official accuses Sadhguru of propagating false information about Chhatrapati Shivaji

Jitendra Awhad, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has charged Sadhguru, the creator of the Isha Foundation, with disseminating false information about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Awhad has demanded that the state government take swift legal action against the spiritual leader.

Expressing his concerns, Awhad stated, ‘Jaggi Vasudev has circulated a false story and animation about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As per the story, Ramdas was Shivaji’s guru. Seeing Ramdasa begging for alms, Shivaji had offered his kingdom and himself at Ramdasa’s feet. On the order of Ramdasa, Shivaji left the kingdom and began to beg for alms with a bowl in his hand. Later, Ramdasa gave his saffron robe to Shivaji and asked him to use it as the flag of the state and to rule the state, keeping in mind that it was not Shivaji’s. Such malicious and false information about Chhatrapati Shivaji Raja is often circulated and insults him and Maharashtra.’

The NCP leader vowed that Maharashtra will not put up with this ‘insult’ and urged the Eknath Shinde-led state government to respond to the situation with harsh legal action.

When Sadhguru was telling a story about Shivaji Maharaj, he said that although the emperor had gained a lot of respect and admiration for his leadership and bravery, very few people were aware of the specifics of his administration and how Shivaji Maharaj developed as a leader.