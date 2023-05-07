4 arrested for selling young girl for Rs. 50,000

An official stated on Sunday that three men and a woman were arrested for allegedly selling a 17-year-old girl for Rs 50,000 to a person in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena, the girl, a resident of Ghughri police station boundaries in Mandla district, met two of the accused – Pahalwati Bai and Sunil Kushwaha – while working at a dairy in Jabalpur. He claimed that the two accused enticed her with the promise of a better job in Mumbai. Later, the accused travelled to Patai village in Raisen, where they allegedly sold the girl for Rs 50,000 to a man named Vishnu Kushwaha in order for her to marry him, according to the official. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents reported her missing to Mandla police, he said.

According to the official, the four accused in this case of human trafficking were apprehended on Saturday. According to Deori police station sub-inspector Shraddha Uikey, the offenders were apprehended in Patai village based on information provided by Mandla police. She stated that the girl had been turned over to the Mandla police.