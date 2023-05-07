Motorola launches Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023): Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched its Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) in America. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Moto G 5G (2023) is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500) . It will go on sale in Ink Blue and Harbor Mist colours starting May 25. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Moto G Stylus (2023) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200). It will go on sale in the US starting May 5 in Glam Pink and Midnight Blue colours. Details about the India launch of the handsets are yet to be revealed.

Moto G 5G (2023) specifications:

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G 5G (2023) runs on Android 13 based My UX and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density.Moto G 5G (2023) comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint reader. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Moto G Stylus (2023) specifications: The Moto G Stylus (2023) smartphone also runs on Android 13 based My UX, but features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.