Andhra Pradesh Board exam results: Two students die by suicide after announcement

In less than 12 hours after the Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 results on Saturday, two students allegedly committed suicide in the state.

A 16-year-old girl from OD Cheruvu mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district and a 15-year-old girl from Paypili mandal in Nandyal district committed suicide after failing the SSC exam. According to OD Cheuruvu sub-inspector Gopi, the 16-year-old Kondakamarla Zilla Parishad student was disappointed when her name was not found in the passed category.

She took the extreme step of hanging herself from her room’s ceiling fan. Similarly, another 15-year-old apparently committed suicide at her home after finding that she had received only 26 points on the mathematics paper.

The deceased was a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) student. Soon after the incidents were reported, two cases were filed.