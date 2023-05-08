Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices appreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,280, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last week, the yellow metal touched an all-time high. On Saturday, the precious metal suffered a loss of Rs 560 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures was up by Rs 233 or 0.38% at Rs 60,861 per 10 gram. Silver futures was up by Rs 262 or 0.34% at Rs 77,309 per kg. In the international market, COMEX gold traded at $2055.9 per ounce.