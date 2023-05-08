Kannur girl’s frantic dash to NEET exam goes in vain, misses it by 4 mins due to traffic hold-up.

On Sunday, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) 2023 was conducted smoothly in most centres across Kerala. However, some centres reported delays and a few candidates couldn’t take the test.

One of the candidates who missed the exam was Nayana George from Nirmalagiri, Koothuparamba in Kannur district. She was caught in a traffic congestion on the National Highway while on her way to the exam centre and arrived four minutes late.

Nayana and her parents, George and Rosemary, started from home at 9 am to reach the exam centre, Latheefiya English School at Perumba in Payyanur, which was 62 km away. Even though they were supposed to report at the exam centre only by 1:30 pm, they started early with the hope of reaching Payyannur by 11 am after having their breakfast.

They reached Chala in Kannur, the entry point to the National Highway, on time, but got stuck in a traffic jam. There was a huge traffic hold-up at Ezhilode, where they reached at 12 noon after navigating through traffic jams in Kannur, Pallikkunnu, and Puthiyatheruvu. A broken down container lorry had triggered the congestion, and it prevented vehicles from moving across the road at Edat.

At 12:45 pm, Nayana and her mother rushed out of the car and ran for over a kilometre. Some passers-by sent the candidate on a scooter even as her mother ran behind it. However, they reached the school at 1:34 pm, and the gates had already been closed four minutes ago. Nayana’s mother collapsed on seeing her daughter in tears in front of the gates.

Nayana’s father George, who arrived at the scene in the car, consoled his daughter and took his wife to the hospital. Nayana missed the opportunity to write the exam after undergoing coaching for the past one year. As her father said, “She had prepared well for the exam, and it is disappointing that she could not write the exam due to circumstances beyond our control.”