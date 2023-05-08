Know how to verify mobile number and email ID linked with Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also allowed citizens to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

Step-by-step guide to verify Aadhar card details online:

Go to UIDAI’s website

Now click on the ‘My Aadhaar option’

A new Aadhaar Services page will open, click on it.

Now click on Verify Mobile/Aadhaar number.

A new page will open, where you will have to verify the mobile number or email ID.

For both services, you will have to get the captcha code which has to be entered along with your mobile number or email ID with the Aadhaar number.

When proceeded further, you will get an OTP to verify your mobile number and email ID