Know  side effects of drinking too much tea

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in India. It is considered as a refreshing drink and most of us drink several cups of tea every day. Tea offers a range of health benefits, including reduced inflammation, reduced risk of heart disease and increased life span.

‘It is increasingly appreciated that tea contains polyphenols and other components that may reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis and diabetes. More recently, the beneficial properties associated with daily consumption of green tea are getting better recognized,’ reads a study by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

But as per experts, excess consumption of tea has several side effects. Excess tea too can be harmful to our health. A study by Harvard says that 3-4 cups a day is permissible and does not cause any major side effects.

Here Are 5 Side Effects Of Excess Tea Consumption:

1. Acidity: Tea is acidic in nature. A special component in tea could cause acid reflux in those with a sensitive digestive system. Those who are suffering from stomach infections should also avoid consuming tea in excess.

2. Dehydration: Tea contains traces of caffeine. This is a compound that is a natural dehydrator and may cause dehydration in severe cases. ‘Excess consumption means excess consumption of caffeine, which can reduce the absorption abilities of your tubules, which can leave you dehydrated,’ says Dr. Simran Saini, nutritionist at Fortis Hospital.

3. Iron Absorption: Excess tea consumption can hamper the absorption of nutrients in the body. Tea is rich in tannins that could bind with iron and make it unavailable for absorption in the digestive tract.

4. Stress Or Lack of Sleep: Excess tea can increase stress levels in the body and be the reason behind lack of sleep or anxiety as well. Caffeine content in tea is known to activate alertness in the body.

5. Dizziness: Large doses of caffeine from excess consumption can cause dizziness, especially in those whose digestive system is particularly sensitive. ‘When regular tea drinkers don’t get their daily cup at the same time, it can leave them weary, lethargic, and irritable and bring down their energy levels’, says Dr. Simran Saini.