Right way to eat a cucumber during summer

Cucumber is a widely consumed vegetable during the summer months in India, where it is used not only in salads and drinks, but also in dishes such as raita and curries, with each region having its own unique recipe. Cucumbers are not only hydrating due to their high water content, but they are also rich in essential vitamins and minerals, such as fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and manganese.

They are also a great source of vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting and bone health, and contain lignans that may help prevent osteoporosis, heart disease, and certain cancers. Cucumbers also contain antioxidants like beta-carotene, which help fight free radicals and delay the ageing process.

Celebrity nutritionist Sandhya Gugnani suggests that cucumbers are high in fiber, certain vitamins, and minerals, low in calories, and can aid in weight loss and prevent chronic illnesses.

Cucumbers are a versatile vegetable in the Indian kitchen and are in high demand, often leading to the use of growth chemicals and preservatives, making consumption unhealthy. Therefore, it is advised to peel the cucumber and consume it to avoid any harmful chemicals or dirt that may be present.

Cucumber is an integral part of Indian salads, and is also commonly consumed as a snack with salt and pepper. Keerey ka Raita is a popular North Indian dish where grated cucumber is mixed with curd, spices, and green chillies. Cucumber curry is a popular South Indian dish made with cooked cucumber and spices.

Cucumber cooler is a very refreshing and hydrating drink made by adding sugar, salt, and spices to freshly squeezed cucumber juice.

Sandhya advises against peeling the skin, as it may lead to the loss of most of its nutrients and health benefits. Therefore, to maximize the nutritional benefits, cucumbers should be consumed unpeeled. If you choose not to remove the peel, it is important to wash the cucumber thoroughly with running water and soak it in warm water with some salt, turmeric, and a little baking soda for 10 minutes.

Wash by rubbing well, then pat dry and consume unpeeled for the maximum nutritional benefits.