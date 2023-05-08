Smart ways to keep biscuits and cookies crispy ?

Have you ever noticed that during rainy weather, biscuits and cookies tend to become soggy, and many of us end up throwing them away? But is there a way to preserve the freshness and crispness of biscuits and cookies even after serving them? Well, we have some clever tricks to not only prevent biscuits and cookies from turning soggy but also to maintain their crunchy texture. Keep reading to learn more.

One way to store biscuits and cookies is by using airtight containers, lining them with a few tissues, and then placing the baked treats over the tissues, followed by another layer of tissues. This can help retain their freshness and crispiness for an extended period of time.

Another great way to store cookies and biscuits is to keep them in a zip-lock bag and refrigerate them, which helps to maintain their texture and keep them fresh for longer.

The simplest way to keep the freshness and texture of cookies and biscuits is to store them in an airtight container and keep them in a cool, dry place like a pantry.

If your cookies or biscuits have become soggy, you can restore their crispiness and texture by baking them in an oven or air fryer for 5-10 minutes. This process extracts the moisture and helps them regain their crunchy texture.

In summary, there are several ways to store biscuits and cookies to maintain their freshness and texture. By using airtight containers, lining them with tissues, refrigerating them, or baking them to extract moisture, you can preserve their quality for a more extended period of time.