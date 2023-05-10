CSK chooses to bat first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

In the IPL match held on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC). This decision was made after considering the team’s position in the tournament. CSK is currently in the second spot with 13 points from 11 games, while DC is struggling in the 10th spot with just eight points from 10 games.

The toss decision was not surprising as batting first could give an edge to CSK. Dhoni, known for his shrewd captaincy, may have assessed the pitch and conditions before opting to bat. As he once said, “It’s important to adapt to conditions and adjust your game accordingly.” With this decision, Dhoni showed his confidence in the team’s batting prowess and their ability to put up a good score.

On the other hand, DC would have preferred to chase, as their strength lies in their formidable batting lineup. However, they will have to make the most of their bowling attack to restrict CSK to a manageable total. As the game progresses, the pressure will mount on both teams, and it will be interesting to see how they handle it.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni (capt &wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.