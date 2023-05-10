Upper caste men beaten up Dalit groom and forced to leave his mare

A 24-year-old Dalit groom was allegedly beaten and forced to get down from the mare by a group of upper caste men, mainly Thakurs, in Agra earlier this week. The police said the groom and the others in the wedding procession were attacked on the night of May 4 when they were passing through the Sohalla Jatav Basti under the Sadar Bazar police station of the city.

As per the complaint, when the people in the wedding party ran for their safety to the Radha Krishna Marriage Hall where the wedding was to be held, the upper caste men armed with sticks and iron rods chased them, beat up others, and allegedly molested women at the venue. The attackers also snapped the power supply of the wedding hall and hurled casteist slurs besides disrupting the ceremony, according to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the attackers also cut the wedding hall’s power supply and screamed casteist remarks in addition to disturbing the event. On May 8, the groom’s mother-in-law, Geeta Jatav, filed a FIR at the Sadar Bazar police station in this regard. In the FIR, Geeta claims that as her son-in-law, Ajay Jatav, and others were passing by the Sohalla Basti, 20 to 25 people ordered them to halt. We attempt to file a FIR at the local police station on May 5, but were turned down. We then contacted Agra Police Commissioner Dr. Pritinder Singh, under whose orders the report was filed on May 8, according to Geeta Jatav. The police have filed a named FIR against five individuals and 20 unnamed individuals under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Yogesh Thakur, Rahul Kumar, Sonu Thakur, Kunal, and Shishupal are among those listed in the FIR.