Rajasthan’s party chief claims, Congress has nothing to do with Sachin Pilot’s yatra

On Thursday, Rajasthan Congress said it had nothing to do with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s five-day march against corruption and other concerns from Ajmer to Jaipur, claiming it was his ‘personal yatra’ and not the party’s.

A Congress yatra, according to the state unit’s head Govind Singh Dotasara, is one that features the party’s logo, images of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

When the AICC or the state units offer a programme for it, a Congress yatra is organised, Dotasara continued.

His particular yatra is this. He assured the reporters present that this wasn’t a yatra organised by the Congress.

Dotasara responded that the party leadership should assess whether it would help or hurt the party two months before the Rajasthan assembly elections.

‘The party high command has to take a decision on it,’ he added. ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, a 125-km journey, was started on Thursday from Ajmer by the pilot, a Congress MLA from Tonk. Pilot addressed a crowd of onlookers on the Jaipur Highway before the march began and declared that his march was not directed at any specific person, but rather against corruption and to defend the interests of the state’s youth.

Ever since the Rajasthan Congress took office in 2018, Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been in a power struggle. In July 2020, he organised a failed uprising against Gehlot, and he and his supporters were expelled from power.

Pilot has alleged delay on the part of the state government in recent weeks on cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje administration. Last month, Pilot also staged a day-long dharna in Jaipur.

Later this year, Rajasthan is scheduled to have its assembly elections, and Pilot’s yatra will put pressure on Gehlot and the central Congress leadership.