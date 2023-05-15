FIR Claims Sameer Wankhede Demanded ?25 Cr Bribe in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

The CBI will closely monitor the overseas travels of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who has been charged with allegedly demanding a Rs 25-crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan’s family to spare his son in a drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Enquiry Team (SET) flagged irregularities in Wankhede’s explanations and expenditure related to his foreign visits. The findings, now part of the FIR, state that Wankhede failed to properly declare the source of his visits and engaged in the sale and purchase of expensive wristwatches without informing the department. The FIR reveals that independent witnesses were included in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid on Wankhede’s orders. Gosavi and D’Souza, conspiring together, allegedly extorted Rs 18 crore from Aryan Khan’s family by threatening them with drug-related accusations. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The FIR also highlights irregularities regarding the inclusion and exclusion of suspects’ names in the case. The CBI has booked Wankhede and four others on charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, and bribery. Wankhede has been removed as NCB Zonal Director.