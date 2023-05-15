Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 23,152 crore in May

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors invested more than Rs 23,152 crore in the first fortnight during May 2-12. Apart from equities, FPIs have invested Rs 68 crore in the debt market in the first fortnight of May. As per market experts, lower chances of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, a strong domestic macro outlook and a good earning season are the main reasons for this.

In the last month, FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 11,631 crore ($1.42 billion) on a net basis. This is the highest purchase by FPIs since November 2022. They also invested ,936 crore in March.

Year-to-date, FPIs are net sellers in Indian equities with an outflow of Rs 14,579 crore. The highest-selling month of 2023 is January. In January this year, FPIs withdrew Rs28,852 crore from Indian markets. In February, FPIs sold Rs 5,294 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.