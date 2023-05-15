Japanese boys-group talent agency head apologizes for sexual abuses perpetrated by her predecessor

The head of a prominent Japanese talent agency for boys’ groups has released a YouTube video apologizing for the alleged sexual abuse committed by her predecessor and pledging to prevent its recurrence.

Allegations of sexual abuse involving Johnny Kitagawa, a powerful figure in the Japanese entertainment industry and the founder of Johnny & Associates, have circulated for over two decades, although he was never formally charged with any crimes. Kitagawa passed away in 2019.

These allegations gained renewed attention following a BBC News special earlier this year, which highlighted several individuals claiming to be victims of sexual abuse.

In a solemn one-minute video released on Sunday, Julie Keiko Fujishima, the agency’s current head, offered her deepest apologies to the victims, bowing four times as a sign of remorse.

The scandal has prompted a wake-up call regarding Japan’s inadequate efforts to combat sexual harassment. A consumer boycott of Johnny’s, as the company is known, has begun, impacting its extensive list of talents who feature in various advertisements. Additionally, a petition expressing outrage has gathered thousands of signatures.

Fujishima expressed her apologies for the disappointment and concerns felt by fans. In a written statement, she emphasized that she had no knowledge of any wrongdoing, although she acknowledged that this was not an excuse. Fujishima stated that compliance teams and counseling services have been established, but she stopped short of initiating an independent third-party investigation.

According to the allegations, Kitagawa would invite aspiring singers and dancers, many of whom were children, to his luxurious residence. When he instructed one of them to go to bed early, it was understood by everyone that “it was your turn.”

One accuser, musician Kauan Okamoto, spoke openly about his experience at a press conference in Tokyo. He was the first to share his story and be identified by his real name. Okamoto, formerly a member of the backup group Johnny’s Jr., which served as a talent pool for Johnny & Associates, accused Kitagawa of misconduct. The company represents some of Japan’s top actors.

Fujishima recently met with Okamoto. Although she couldn’t verify the accuracy of his allegations, she acknowledged that people were making claims of abuse and stressed that such incidents should never happen again.

Okamoto had a positive reaction to his initial meeting with Fujishima, whom he respectfully addressed as “Julie-san.” He described the encounter as akin to speaking with a mother figure. He understood that she was genuinely apologetic but had concerns regarding privacy and legal matters.

Some critics argue that Fujishima’s apology is insufficient, urging the company to hold a press conference and calling for her resignation to assume responsibility.

Others have criticized mainstream Japanese media for their prolonged silence, suggesting that they feared retaliation and losing access to talent. Shukan Bunshun, a weekly magazine, has been an exception, actively covering the Johnny’s scandal from the outset.

Japanese entertainers face fierce competition from their South Korean counterparts, such as BTS, who have achieved greater international success. Over the years, several of Johnny’s stars, including Okamoto, have left the company.

In his recent YouTube video, Okamoto urged everyone to come forward and tell the truth. He admitted to his initial fear of rejection by Japanese society when all he sought was love as a person and musician. “It’s not easy to deliver dreams through entertainment and truly move people,” he remarked.