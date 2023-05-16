Air carrier offer 5,590 free tickets to residents of 4 countries including India

Dubai: Cathay Pacific airline will give away 5,590 round-trip tickets to Hong Kong for people in the UAE, India, Bangladesh and Nepal. The offer is launched given as part of the ‘World of Winners’ campaign sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Under the campaign HKIA will give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors.

The campaign will be launched simultaneously in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE on May 22, 2023. To join the campaign, participants must be Cathay members. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific’s website. During the campaign period, members must visit the airline’s campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details, and register for the lucky draw.Each member may submit one entry only.

Also Read: Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on this date

India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Dubai

Campaign start date 22 May 2023 (12:00 local time)

Campaign end date 28 May 2023 (12:00 local time)

Winner Announcement 7 June 2023

Redemption period 7 June – 6 July 2023

Travel period 7 June 2023 – 6 March 2024