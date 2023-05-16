Italian-American actress Julia Fox steps out wearing a Diesel underwear from the waist down

We often opt for our most worn-out pajamas when making a quick trip to the grocery store or running errands. However, Italian-American actress Julia Fox takes this concept to a whole new level by using these moments to make a bold fashion statement. Recently, the diva embraced the “no-pants” trend and stepped out wearing only a Diesel underwear from the waist down.

Pictures of Fox walking the streets of Los Angeles and refueling her Mustang have gone viral. Her unconventional outfit for the day consisted of a slightly oversized brown blazer and a white crop top that read “high-class white trash.” She accessorized with yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black purse with green fur accents, and furry white heels.

The internet had mixed reactions to her look. While some praised Fox, others questioned her fashion choice. One netizen commented that she was “desperate to create a moment,” while another found her clothing choices cringeworthy, stating that it seemed like she was trying too hard. There were also criticisms that the underwear trend was tacky.

This is not the first time Fox has incorporated underwear into her everyday attire. Last year, she made a statement while grocery shopping in a non-casual outfit. She chose a black-and-white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set, which instantly garnered attention online. She paired it with an oversized acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots.

On the movie front, Fox is set to appear in the upcoming film “The Trainer,” directed by Tony Kaye. The movie also features Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon, and Stephen Dorff in pivotal roles alongside Fox. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.