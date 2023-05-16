Oppo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launches new F-series smartphone in the Indian markets. The device named ‘Oppo F23 5G’ is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Bold Gold and Cool Black colours. The new smartphone is currently up for pre-orders on the company website and Amazon in India and will go on sale from May 18.

Oppo is offering flat Rs. 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 23,748 and there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,166.

The dual SIM (nano) Oppo F23 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the available RAM up to 16GB for enhancing performance. The device features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 391ppi.

Oppo F23 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel micro sensor with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging support. ?