Tragic fatality in Theni as Chennai teen struck by falling tree branch.

Tragedy struck at Churuli Falls near Kamba in Theni district, as a 15-year-old girl named Bemina from Chennai lost her life when a tree branch unexpectedly fell on her head. The incident occurred on Monday while Bemina was heading back to the vehicle after enjoying a refreshing bath in the waterfall with her family and relatives.

The force of the falling branch inflicted severe head injuries on the young girl, resulting in her immediate demise. The shocking accident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the need for caution even in seemingly serene environments.