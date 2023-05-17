Electricity prices to increase starting July 1: Power tariff hike anticipated

Electricity tariffs in Kerala to increase from July 1. The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will announce revised rates in mid-June. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has petitioned for a 25 paise to 80 paise per unit increase for domestic electricity usage. The revised rates, originally set for April 1, will now take effect on July 1 due to delays in implementation. A surcharge of 9 paise per unit has been in force from February 1 to May 31. Meanwhile, a dispute over power bill dues between KSEB and Kerala Police has escalated, prompting the Minister for Electricity to intervene. The Home Department has yet to respond to the matter.