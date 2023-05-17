Hero launches 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve in India: Price, features

Mumbai: World’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp has launched its2023 Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve. The updated version of this adventure motorcycle complies with the OBD-II and E20 standards, ensuring a more eco-friendly and efficient ride.

The motorcycle is available in two variants: Base and Pro. The XPulse 200 4V has a price starting from Rs 1,43,516/- (Base) and Rs 1,50,891/- (Pro). (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is powered by a 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled BS-VI engine, fully compliant with OBD-II and E20 standards. It generates a maximum power output of 18.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The bike offers three ABS modes – Road Mode, Off-Road Mode and Rally Mode-. It mode is suited for different riding conditions.

The base variant is offered in Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red colours.