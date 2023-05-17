Public sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The rates were hiked by up to 30 basis points on select tenors. These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Also Read: Private sector banks hike lending rates

The 399 Day Baroda Tiranga Plus deposit scheme now offers interest rates up to 7.90% p.a., which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.15% for non-callable deposits. After the latest hike, the Bank of Baroda offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.25% to general customers and 3.5% to 7.75% to elderly people.