Scientists in Denmark puzzled by a series of tremors from the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm

Scientists in Denmark are facing a perplexing situation as they try to understand a series of tremors originating from the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm. They have suggested that these tremors could be caused by “acoustic pressure waves from the atmosphere,” but they have been unable to determine the exact source of this enigmatic geological phenomenon.

The tremors were initially reported on Saturday when the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GUES), the official organization responsible for monitoring the underground, received numerous reports of earthquake-like tremors from Bornholm in the afternoon. Witnesses described the tremors as deep rumbling, shaking, rattling, and changes in ear pressure.

Initially, it was speculated that the tremors might be caused by earthquakes, potentially originating from controlled explosions in Poland, located approximately 90 miles (145 km) to the south. However, the GUES clarified on Monday that the tremors were not seismic in nature but rather resulted from pressure waves generated by an atmospheric event. The source of these pressure waves, however, remains unknown.

The Danish media reported that residents in the eastern part of the island filed complaints with the police about the tremors, which even caused cracks in the walls of some houses. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland measured the seismic tremors at a magnitude of 2.3.

Authorities in Poland mentioned that intensive military exercises, including jet fighters and live artillery firing, took place in Ustka, northern Poland, during the Anakonda23 exercise.

The GUES, an independent research and advisory institution under Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Utilities, stated that they have two seismographs on Bornholm continuously collecting data.

Bornholm, with a population of nearly 40,000 people, is a rocky island situated in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany, and north of Poland. As scientists continue to investigate the mysterious tremors, the cause of this geological phenomenon remains a puzzle.