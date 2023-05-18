Man shot and killed near Jama Masjid in Delhi

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown assailant early Thursday in downtown Delhi’s Jama Masjid neighbourhood. According to them, the event occurred near the Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel.

When the police arrived, they discovered that the victim, Sameer, had already been taken to a hospital and proclaimed dead, according to a senior officer. Sameer, a resident of Chitla Gate in Chawri Bazar, was the owner of the Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel’s brother-in-law. According to investigators, he suffered a bullet wound to the head. They stated that legal action has been begun and that an investigation is currently underway. Several teams have been organised to apprehend the suspects, they added.