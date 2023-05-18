PM Modi inaugurates International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government prioritises preserving the country’s legacy, even as he lamented that not enough effort was done in this regard after Independence. Addressing a crowd after inaugurating the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan here, Modi also raised the issue of trafficking in ancient Indian art and antiques, saying that with India’s growing global prestige, various countries have begun returning items of Indian heritage. Modi stated that ten special museums are being established to commemorate the tribal community’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle.

The Museums cards are a series of 75 cards that include drawn facades of major museums across the country. They are a unique method to promote museums to people of all ages, and each card contains brief information about the museum.According to an official statement, the expo is being held as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD). The expo is intended to start a comprehensive debate about museums with professionals, allowing them to flourish as cultural centres that play an important part in India’s cultural diplomacy, according to the organisers.Modi also opened a virtual tour of the planned national museum at North and South Blocks during the programme.