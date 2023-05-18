Rattan Lal Kataria, BJP MP from Ambala, passes away at ge of 72

Rattan Lal Kataria, a BJP member from Ambala in Haryana, passed away on Thursday.

In his 72 years, he was.

Details indicate that the three-time BJP MP died at PGI Chandigarh after being hospitalised there.

Up till July 7, 2021, Rattan Lal Kataria was the Minister of State in the Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Ministries.

He defeated Congress rival Raj Kumar Balmiki in Ambala to win a seat in the 16th Lok Sabha as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He previously won a seat in the 13th Lok Sabha from Ambala as a BJP candidate.