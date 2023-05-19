10-year-old child died in Jharkhand IED blast by Maoists

According to a senior police officer, CPI (Maoist)-planted improvised explosive device (IED) that exploded in Jharkhand’s West Singbhum district killed a 10-year-old boy. According to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar, the youngster, a resident of Banglasai tola in Rengrahatu, had gone to the Rolabrupi Jengagada forest to gather kendu leaves when the IED set by Maoists to target security forces on anti-Maoist operations exploded on Thursday evening, killing him. Security officers, including the district police and CRPF, flocked to the scene and, with the aid of the locals, recovered the body. They then sent it to Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa for a post-mortem, the official added. The SP called the incident a cowardice act by the Maoists in desperation and claimed that the anti-Maoist operation is still ongoing. Since January of this year, five people, including two elderly women, have killed in the district due to Maoist-planted IED explosions.

The district police, along with the CRPF, Cobra, and Jharkhand Jaguar, launched a massive operation against the banned outfit in January of this year in response to information that top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rupees one crore on his head, were active in the district’s central Kolhan area. The Maoists had planted IEDs to target security forces during this time.