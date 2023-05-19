Food poisoning outbreak in Malappuram leaves 100 hospitalized.

Approximately 100 individuals who attended a wedding reception in Maranchery, Malappuram, found themselves hospitalized after being struck by food poisoning. The victims, hailing from Thuruvanam island in Maranchery, had traveled from the bride’s residence in Thuruvanam to the groom’s home in Kalady near Edappal to partake in the festivities.

Disturbingly, among those affected were children, all experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. While some were admitted to Ponnani taluk hospital, others are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Maranchery and Edappal. The wedding ceremony occurred on May 17.