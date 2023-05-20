Ed Shreen, Harry Styles, and Adele named as the UK’s wealthiest people under the age of 35

Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Adele have been recognized as the wealthiest individuals under the age of 35 in the UK. The Sunday Times 35 under 35 Rich List for 2023 includes these three musicians, all of whom have amassed fortunes exceeding £150 million through their success in both the UK and the US.

Both Sheeran and Adele secured spots in the top 10 of the list. Sheeran ranks seventh with an estimated wealth of £300 million. His latest album, his sixth studio release, recently became the fastest-selling album of 2023 in the UK. At 32 years old, Sheeran continues to achieve remarkable success in the music industry.

Adele, aged 35, claimed the ninth position on the list with an estimated wealth of £165 million. Earlier this year, she announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency at the Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino. The high-budget show, which initially ran from November 2022 to March 2023, is set to continue from June 16 to November 4, 2023.

Harry Styles, on the other hand, occupies the 13th spot on the Sunday Times list, with a wealth estimated at £150 million. The 29-year-old singer has experienced a string of successes in the US, including sold-out tour dates at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Additionally, two of Styles’ former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan (29) and Louis Tomlinson (31), also made the 35 under 35 Rich List, sharing the joint 29th position with an estimated wealth of £54 million each.

Another notable musician, Dua Lipa, aged 27, secured the 21st spot on the list. She has accumulated an estimated wealth of £75 million through her endeavors in music, modeling, and podcasting. Lipa’s multifaceted career has contributed to her rising financial success.