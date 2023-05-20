Recipe of the Famous Mumbai Cutting Chai

INGREDIENTS
Tea Powder-2 Tsp of Assam Tea Sugar-2 Tbsp Full Cream Milk-¾ Cup Water-2 Cups Cardamom / Elachi-3 Ginger (Grated)- 1 Inch
PREPARATION
Fill a pot halfway with water.
Add three cardamom pods crushed to the water.
Grate one inch of ginger and add it to the saucepan’s water.
2 teaspoon tea powder, or to taste.
Cook for 5 minutes on medium heat with the sugar. If you want it stronger, boil it longer.
Pour in 3/4 cup of milk.
Continue to cook for 2 minutes while stirring.
Pour the chai into tiny cups after filtering it, leaving the tea residue in the filter.
