Most wanted Naxalite from Jharkhand Dinesh Gope arrested in Nepal

Dinesh Gope, the supremo of the banned extremist organisation People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was arrested on Sunday in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was arrested in Nepal.

Gope had a Rs 30 lakh bounty on his head. Jharkhand Police has declared Rs 25 lakh of the Rs 30 lakh, while the NIA has declared Rs 5 lakh.

Indian authorities and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been seeking for the Naxalite leader for the past 15 years.

Dinesh Gope has been engaging in militant actions in Jharkhand for a number of years. He faces more than 100 criminal charges, and many of his collaborators are still at large.

The operation was carried out in coordination with central agencies and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Security agencies informed India Today that Dinesh Gope was hiding in Nepal under a different alias. He disguised himself as a Sikh and wore a turban.