No jeans and leggings: new dress code for govt school teachers

The Assam government published a dress code for school teachers on Saturday, saying it was necessary due to some teachers’ habit of dressing in a way that was not acceptable by the public at large (sic). T-shirts and jeans for men and women instructors, as well as leggings for women teachers, are among the items prohibited by the Department of School Education’s announcement. According to the warning, all teachers must wear in clean, modest, and decent clothes in sober colours that do not appear flashy. It further states that casual and party attire should be avoided at all costs. The government has mandated that male instructors wear professional shirts and trousers, while female teachers must wear acceptable salwar suits, saris and mekhela chadors. According to the announcement, because a teacher is expected to be an example of all kinds of decency, especially while carrying out their duties, it has become imperative to observe a dress code that should represent a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace.