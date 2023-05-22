Jharkhand: 23-year-old daughter-in-law killed for dowry

Police said a 23-year-old woman was strangled to death in Jharkhand’s Palamu district by her in-laws over dowry. They stated a complaint was filed on Sunday against seven people who were on the run, including her spouse, his parents, sisters, and brother. The tragedy occurred on Friday in Rehlakhurd village, only hours after she had performed the rites for ‘But’ puja for her husband’s long life. According to authorities, after allegedly killing her, the family locked the house and departed.

Surjeet Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bishrampur), said the body was retrieved on Saturday with the help of neighbours. The woman, who is originally from Ithkhori in the Chatra district, married four years ago. She is the mother of a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. Her parents informed the police that she was tormented on a regular basis because her in-laws demanded Rs 5 lakh in dowry, which they couldn’t afford. According to authorities, the body was sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem, and there were injury marks around her neck.