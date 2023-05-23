45-year-old man arrested for raping a teacher

According to police, a 45-year-old male was arrested in the Navi Mumbai area for allegedly raping a 38-year-old instructor. A case has been filed against the accused Ganesh Jayakumar Verma in Mumbai’s RCF police station under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC. The accused was brought before a local court, which granted the police detention, according to the police. The police had launched a case under rape and other serious sections based on the tutor’s complaint in Mumbai’s Chembur neighborhood. The accused had previously molested the victim on April 28, according to the victim woman.

She said that on May 13 about 10.30 p.m., while she was alone at her house, the accused trespassed into her home and raped her. He allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she told anybody about the assault, according to the victim’s police report. The victim reported the crime to the authorities a few days later, and due to the gravity of the situation, the police created a team to apprehend him. The accused had switched off his phone and was regularly changing his movements, according to police, who added that they finally captured him after pinpointing his location.