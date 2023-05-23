Muslim activists in the UK disrupt screening of ‘The Kerala Story’

London: Muslim activists in the UK disrupted the screening of Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’. A group of Muslim activists led by Shakeel Afsar, a Kashmiri activist disrupted the screening of the film at a Cineworld theatre in Birmingham.

British Muslim news website ‘5Pillars’ has uploaded a video clip of the incident. The A 10-minute clip showed Afsar entering the cinema with a group of protesters. Afsar and other protesters with him ask to speak to the cinema manager about the ‘Islamophobic’ nature of the film.

The audience watching the film confronted the protestors and asked them to leave the cinema hall. This caused a mayhem and the staff at the Cineworld were forced to pause the screening. The activists were ejected by the security personnel later.

Also Read: 3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in Dubai

‘If you want to watch this film, you should calm down first. I am going to resume this film. We’re trying to deal with this in the best way we can. We’ve paused the film, we’ve turned the lights on, we’ve called the police,’ a theatre attendant could be heard telling the audience

Afsar is an entrepreneur and property developer in the UK. He earlier last year led a campaign to pull ‘The Lady of Heaven’ from the cinemas. He was also banned from protesting outside a primary school in Birmingham in 2019 after demonstrating against the teaching of LGBT values.

Meanhwhile, the film has garnered Rs 203.47 crore at the domestic box office, over two weeks after the film’s release.The film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on the screens worldwide on May 5.

The film narrates the religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women were allegedly being targeted by radical Islamic clerics. The movie claims that these women were converted to Islam and later sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria for Jihad.