Land dispute: Family of 4, including 2 children brutally murdered by their relative in Odisha

Bargarh: Four members of a family including two minor children were allegedly stabbed to death by their relative over a land dispute in Odisha’s Bargarh on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Gurudev Bag, his wife Sibagri Bagh, their son Chudamani (15) and daughter Sravani (10).

‘Late on Monday night, the accused barged into the victim’s house and allegedly stabbed his nephew, daughter-in-law and their son and daughter using a crowbar resulting in their death on the spot’, Amit Kumar Panda, SDPO Bargarh said. The matter was disclosed by the culprit himself before the villager on Tuesday morning after which police reached the spot with the dog squad and Scientific team and arrested the culprit, Bargarh SDPO said.

According to the wife of the accused Parbati Bag, there was a dispute regarding the construction of a house and land for so many years between the family. ‘In the night my husband went outside and killed all four members of the family members’, she said. ‘For the last two days, my husband was moving with a knife and threatened to kill them. He has killed them out of anger’, she said. Further investigation is underway.