Autopsy Report Reveals: Eldest Child Alive While Hanged in Kannur Suicides

Autopsy Report Reveals: Eldest Child Hanged While Alive in Kannur Suicides

A shocking discovery has emerged from the autopsy report following the tragic incident in Kannur’s Peringom grama panchayat, where a family of five was found dead in their home. The report states that the eldest child of the woman was hanged to death while still alive.

The victims, identified as Mulapra Veettil Shaji (40), his wife Nakudiyil Sreeja (38), and her three children Suraj (12), Subin (8), and Surabhi (6), were discovered lifeless at their residence in Padiyottuchal. Preliminary findings suggest that Sreeja and her live-in partner Shaji committed suicide after murdering the three children from Sreeja’s previous marriage, having administered them sleeping pills and hanging their bodies from the ceiling.

However, the autopsy report reveals a harrowing detail. The elder son, Sooraj, was still alive when he was hanged, while the other two children, Sujin and Surabhi, had succumbed shortly after consuming the pills.

The Tragic Incident and Warning Signs

The authorities received a distressing call from Sreeja at around 6:30 am, indicating their intent to end their lives. By the time the police arrived at their Vachal residence, located approximately 7 km away from Cherupuzha police station, all five family members had already passed away. Sooraj was found dead in the hall room, Subin and Surabhi near the staircase, and the couple in the bedroom. It is suspected that the couple murdered the children before taking their own lives.

Failed Marriages and Dispute Over the House

The devastating deaths appear to be linked to failed marriages and a dispute over the house, according to a senior civil police officer at Cherupuzha police station. Sreeja, who worked as a home nurse and construction laborer, had been married to Sunil Kumar, a daily wager, for 12 years. Shaji, already married with two children, entered into a relationship with Sreeja eight months ago. On May 16, Sreeja and Shaji got married and began residing in Sunil Kumar’s two-bedroom house in Vachal, which subsequently prompted Sunil Kumar to vacate his own residence. He filed a complaint against Sreeja and Shaji, seeking their eviction.

Amidst this tense situation, a reconciliatory meeting between Sreeja and Sunil Kumar was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, before they could reach the police station, Sreeja contacted the authorities at 6:30 am, sounding an alarming warning.

Suicide Threats and Distressed Appeals

Sunil Kumar, devastated by the turn of events, expressed his side of the story. He revealed that there were no issues between them until Shaji entered the picture. Sunil recounted that Sreeja had visited him and their children at the kiln on Monday, and it would be their last meeting. During that encounter, she confessed her intentions of taking her own life along with the children.

Sunil pleaded with her, offering to take care of the children and assuring her that she and Shaji could live anywhere in the world, with all expenses covered. Concerned for their safety, he had even alerted his friends and the police about his wife’s suicide threats.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health support and intervention in times of distress, emphasizing the need for timely assistance to prevent such devastating outcomes.