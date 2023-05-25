Kerala to Introduce Bill Safeguarding Rights of Domestic Workers and Home Nurses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the upcoming implementation of a bill aimed at safeguarding the rights of domestic workers and home nurses in Kerala. The bill, expected to be presented during the next Assembly session, seeks to provide various benefits and rights to workers in state-aided projects with significant female participation. The proposed Domestic Workers (Regulation and Welfare) Bill aims to ensure minimum wages and pensions for these workers. CM Vijayan made this announcement during the inauguration of the International Labour Conclave, a three-day event organized in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate Kerala’s century-long association with the International Labour Organisation.

During his speech, CM Vijayan emphasized Kerala’s inclusive development approach, which prioritizes the well-being of workers regardless of religion, caste, gender, or social conditions. He expressed the state’s determination to eradicate extreme poverty by 2025 and achieve development on par with middle-income countries within the next 20-25 years, while ensuring the participation of all sections of society.

To streamline efforts and prevent duplication, the Chief Minister revealed plans to consolidate various skill development programs under a single umbrella, with a state-level mission responsible for coordination and monitoring. Kerala aims to become a knowledge economy and technology-friendly destination, and initiatives are underway to support this objective. One such project mentioned was “Karmachari,” implemented by the Labour Department, which offers opportunities for students to work while pursuing their studies.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty acknowledged the global challenges faced by all sectors of employment and highlighted Kerala’s commitment to the welfare of workers. The state takes proactive measures through legislation and policies to ensure their social and financial progress. He expressed the government’s expectation that the conclave would generate innovative ideas and formulate strategies to equip qualified candidates in the labor sector to confront the challenges posed by modern advances.