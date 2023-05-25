New Delhi: Amid the opposition’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday said, it is a ‘drama’. ‘It’s drama, we don’t want to be spectators to that drama’, CPI MP said.

He further said, ‘Today we see that 19 parties of the opposition have come together and all of them in one voice stated that we will not participate in the inauguration of the new parliament’. ‘It will be the new Parliament, the BJP showed no respect for the Parliament, no respect for the Constitution. In this inauguration function, what is the role of the President? Where is the President? That great lady is completely forgotten’, he said.

On Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony slated to take place on May 28. Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of “bypassing” the President. ‘Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…’ CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. ‘Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s Address’, he tweeted.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.